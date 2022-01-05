Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21. Endesa has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.2009 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

A number of research firms have commented on ELEZY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Endesa from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endesa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

