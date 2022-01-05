DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Down 75.4% in December

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSDVY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.78.

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.23. 34,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,072. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.41. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

