Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of RMM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,168. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

In related news, Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

