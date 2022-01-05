Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of RMM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,168. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.
In related news, Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.