PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 35.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PHK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 600,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,096. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

