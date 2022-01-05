PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 35.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PHK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 600,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,096. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
