Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NNY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 90,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,396. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
