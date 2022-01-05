Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NNY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 90,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,396. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

