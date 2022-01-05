Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:NAZ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,998. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.