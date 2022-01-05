-$0.77 EPS Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Inogen reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 234.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. 2,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $790.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 0.96. Inogen has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $82.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Inogen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Inogen by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Inogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Inogen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

