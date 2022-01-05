Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.63

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.63 and last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

DWVYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Panmure Gordon raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

