Cim LLC Purchases 905 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Essent Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Essent Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Essent Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

