Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.57 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

