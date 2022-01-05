Middleton & Co Inc MA Takes $419,000 Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,381,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth $267,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

