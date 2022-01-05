PolkaCover (CVR) Reaches One Day Volume of $174,316.00

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaCover has a market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.77 or 0.08099909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00069953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00076777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,295.20 or 1.00003016 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007666 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

