MetaHash Tops 24-Hour Volume of $781,932.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $22.50 million and approximately $781,932.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.77 or 0.08099909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00069953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00076777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,295.20 or 1.00003016 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007666 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,174,244,254 coins and its circulating supply is 3,003,798,183 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

