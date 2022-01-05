Sun (New) Price Reaches $0.0203 on Major Exchanges (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $213.78 million and $167.86 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001135 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

