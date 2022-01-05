Uniswap Trading Down 3.6% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $10.65 billion and $546.65 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for $16.98 or 0.00039218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,275,920 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

