Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 130 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.75 and a one year high of $170.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

