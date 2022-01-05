Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 11,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $3,626,667.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,943 shares of company stock worth $203,956,824.

Several analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.85.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $250.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.73 and its 200 day moving average is $266.50. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

