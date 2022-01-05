ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $402,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,144,671 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $6.54 on Wednesday, hitting $180.87. 575,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.91 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $91.46 and a 52-week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.