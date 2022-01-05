Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EFL)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by 131.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EFL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 40,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,437. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

