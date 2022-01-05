BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years.

Shares of MPA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.54. 11,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,841. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.42. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

