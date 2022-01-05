BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years.
Shares of MPA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.54. 11,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,841. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.42. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $17.50.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
