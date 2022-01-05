BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 91,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,380. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.67% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $23,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

