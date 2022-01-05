Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BIGZ traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 2,241,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,333. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

