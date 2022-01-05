Trustcore Financial Services LLC Invests $44,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 364 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $107,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DKS opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average of $116.93. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

