Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $205.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,739,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,033,000 after acquiring an additional 183,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after buying an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after buying an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

AMBA traded down $39.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.40. 2,296,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.61. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

