Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.12.

DADA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth about $411,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dada Nexus by 46.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dada Nexus by 466.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 298,019 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DADA stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 1,577,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,480. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.18. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

