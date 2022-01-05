Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAMXF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF remained flat at $$103.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $116.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.85 and its 200-day moving average is $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 21 EPS for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

