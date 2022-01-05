bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Million

Analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to announce $6.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.80 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $10.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $45.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.60 million to $54.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.06 million, with estimates ranging from $3.27 million to $98.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLUE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

bluebird bio stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 1,288,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,990. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in bluebird bio by 56.1% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 94,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

