CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,394,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CPMD traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 4,818,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,680. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. CannaPharmaRX has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRx, Inc engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

