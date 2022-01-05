CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,394,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CPMD traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 4,818,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,680. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. CannaPharmaRX has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.
About CannaPharmaRX
