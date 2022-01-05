County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the November 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CYLC traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 3,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,816. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. County Line Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
About County Line Energy
