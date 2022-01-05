County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the November 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CYLC traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 3,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,816. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. County Line Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

About County Line Energy

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

