RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.30

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 17722559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 220.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,889 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 643.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,465 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,068,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

