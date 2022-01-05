Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.46

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.46 and last traded at $39.43, with a volume of 775326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.
The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32.
In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares during the period.
Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
