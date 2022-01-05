Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.46

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.46 and last traded at $39.43, with a volume of 775326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.