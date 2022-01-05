Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 38,319 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,370 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,319 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $76,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after buying an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $673,782,000 after buying an additional 484,987 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $549,417,000 after buying an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.81.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $191.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.98 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.