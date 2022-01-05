Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $41,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.44.

Shares of OLED opened at $175.26 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.65.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

