BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 9.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 66,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

