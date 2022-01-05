ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will post sales of $242.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.37 million and the lowest is $228.71 million. ProPetro posted sales of $154.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $865.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $890.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

ProPetro stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $951.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 3.08. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 47,694 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ProPetro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in ProPetro by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 103,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 2,908.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,080,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

