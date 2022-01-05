CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.88 Million

Brokerages expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to post $280.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.60 million and the lowest is $278.68 million. CarGurus reported sales of $151.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $892.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.71 million to $895.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,060,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 670,257 shares of company stock worth $24,209,130. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $39.77.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

