BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Raises Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,040 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $163,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,177,604 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $99,026,000 after purchasing an additional 96,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ADT by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,452,612 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 121,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

