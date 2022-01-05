Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 164.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 690.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,948,000 after purchasing an additional 249,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,764. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average of $102.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

