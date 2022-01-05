Brokerages Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Announce $3.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the highest is $3.22. Cooper Companies reported earnings of $3.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $14.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.35 to $16.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $6.52 on Wednesday, reaching $410.48. 180,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $354.07 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.15 and a 200-day moving average of $415.72.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

