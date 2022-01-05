Analysts Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report $15.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.75 billion and the highest is $17.16 billion. Tesla posted sales of $10.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $51.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.85 billion to $53.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $72.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.13 billion to $82.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $856.55.

Tesla stock traded down $66.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,083.20. 1,215,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,070,461. Tesla has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,074.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $850.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 354.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 68.6% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

