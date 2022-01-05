BitGreen Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. BitGreen has a total market cap of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitGreen has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.56 or 0.00220837 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00039924 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00034543 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.96 or 0.00491643 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00090902 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

