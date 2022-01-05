Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $24.34 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,328 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $24,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL opened at $284.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.07 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.