CIBC Boosts GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to C$64.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDIFF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of GDIFF remained flat at $$41.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

