Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $2.39. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $12.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.11 to $13.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $14.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $564.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $534.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

