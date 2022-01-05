BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $9.94 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Hess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hess by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.03. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HES shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

