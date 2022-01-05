BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Takes $7 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 51,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,149.36 and a beta of 1.19. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.08.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.