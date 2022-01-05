BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Purchases 29,804 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 0.41% of GeoPark worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in GeoPark during the third quarter worth $98,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 4.1% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 87.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 69.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in GeoPark during the second quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GPRK stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40. GeoPark Limited has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.93.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.