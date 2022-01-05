Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 65,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,878,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,122,000 after purchasing an additional 911,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $96.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.