MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 126 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,590 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 110,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $428,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.3% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.39.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $122.30 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

