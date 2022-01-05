Sovryn Price Tops $8.39 on Exchanges (SOV)

Sovryn (CURRENCY:SOV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. Sovryn has a market cap of $169.05 million and approximately $242,037.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.39 or 0.00019178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00060901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00071462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.00 or 0.08114582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00078193 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,730.79 or 1.00016080 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Sovryn Coin Profile

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,159,820 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC

Sovryn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

